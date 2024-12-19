Vogewosi has handed over 111 new apartments

Based on the current project status, 235 apartments are expected to be completed in 2025, 128 apartments in 2026 and a further 82 apartments in 2027, explained Managing Director Hans-Peter Lorenz on Thursday: "The construction of a residential complex takes around three years from planning to handover. We can therefore already say that around 600 new apartments are currently under construction or in preparation, which will be completed between 2025 and 2027. We expect to invest a total of around 160 million euros in these new buildings. We are also currently assuming that further projects will be added, particularly by municipalities and cities, and that we will therefore be able to make a significant contribution to non-profit housing construction in Vorarlberg."