Girl drama in Vienna
Pyjama party ends with police operation and arrest
Instead of watching movies, eating pizza and talking about boys, a pyjama party in Vienna's Hietzing district ended in a police operation on Wednesday. The two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, will probably never be friends again. For the older girl, the operation ended first in hospital and then with an arrest.
It should have been a relaxed sleepover, but then everything turned out quite differently: the emergency call was made at around 12.50 pm. A 16-year-old girl was completely beside herself on the line. She claimed to have slept at her 17-year-old friend's house, but the next morning her handbag was suddenly missing.
Pepper spray attack on girlfriend
The teenager then wanted to confront her friend, and the argument ended with a pepper spray attack. Vienna police officers went to the suspect's apartment, where the 17-year-old allegedly became aggressive and hit furniture. She then told the officers that she wanted to die.
Death threat and an injured police officer
"Due to the circumstances, she was taken to hospital in accordance with the Hospitalization Act", said police spokeswoman Barbara Gass, describing the incident on Wednesday. Even during the detention, the girl is said not to have calmed down, attacked an officer with kicks and injured him. The 17-year-old also threatened to kill her friend in the presence of the officers.
The consequence: the Vienna public prosecutor's office ordered the arrest of the 17-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.