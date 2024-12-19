ÖVP reaches agreement with FPÖ: Greens no longer a parliamentary group

ÖVP and FPÖ want to "slow down" the Greens

For more than 20 years, the Federal Council has regularly decided that a party with four or more mandates can form a parliamentary group, the Greens recalled. The FPÖ had also benefited from this in the past, with only four mandates in 2009, but was nevertheless unanimously granted parliamentary group status. The ÖVP and FPÖ obviously wanted to slow down the critical opposition in the Bundesrat - "they will not succeed with this cowardly attack", said the Greens.