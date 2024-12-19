Turmoil in the Bundesrat
ÖVP reaches agreement with FPÖ: Greens no longer a parliamentary group
Now it has actually happened: The Greens are no longer a parliamentary group in the Bundesrat. Now that the (still) governing party only has four MPs after the Styrian elections, this status had to be voted on in the provincial chamber. However, the (still) governing partner ÖVP and the FPÖ voted against this on Thursday.
Marco Schreuder, former head of the Greens' parliamentary group in the Bundesrat, spoke of an "undemocratic coalition".
The fact that the ÖVP, which is holding coalition talks with the SPÖ and NEOS, is making a pact with the Kickl-FPÖ of all parties in order to weaken an opposition party is both revealing and frightening.
Sigrid Maurer, geschäftsführende Klubobfrau der Grünen im Nationalrat
This will now change for the Greens
If the Federal Council gives its consent, fewer than five members of a party can form a parliamentary group. This is decisive, for example, for voting rights in committees or participation in the presidium of the provincial chamber, which the Greens will now be denied in future. Schreuder complained that the Greens had been deprived of essential opposition rights by the ÖVP and FPÖ.
ÖVP and FPÖ want to "slow down" the Greens
For more than 20 years, the Federal Council has regularly decided that a party with four or more mandates can form a parliamentary group, the Greens recalled. The FPÖ had also benefited from this in the past, with only four mandates in 2009, but was nevertheless unanimously granted parliamentary group status. The ÖVP and FPÖ obviously wanted to slow down the critical opposition in the Bundesrat - "they will not succeed with this cowardly attack", said the Greens.
"It was to be expected that the Freedom Party would seize the first opportunity to silence the Greens in the Federal Council," said Sigrid Maurer, executive leader of the Greens in the National Council. However, the fact that the ÖVP, which is actually negotiating with the SPÖ and NEOS about a coalition, is now "making deals with the Freedom Party to curtail the rights of an opposition party" is as frightening as it is revealing.
Central parliamentary rights lost
With the withdrawal of parliamentary group status, the Greens will be deprived of central parliamentary rights such as the right to vote in committees or participate in the presidential debate. "The ÖVP and FPÖ obviously want to slow down the critical opposition in the Bundesrat - they will not succeed with this cowardly attack," concluded Schreuder and Maurer.
