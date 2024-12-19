In the Krone-Talk:
World star Erwin Schrott celebrates Christmas – not!
Millions of fans around the world love his voice. And in Vienna, the city of music, the fan base is huge anyway. This is also the reason why bass-baritone Erwin Schrott loves coming to Austria. This time he sang at "Christmas in Vienna" and revealed how he celebrates Christmas. Or not . . .
Today and tomorrow, the Wiener Konzerthaus is resounding and shining in pre-Christmas splendor. And not just because of the decorations, but above all because of the protagonists. In addition to actor Stefan Jürgens, who will read Christmas stories, and the Boys' Choir, mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kožená (her husband is maestro Simon Rattle), tenor Jonathan Tetelman and bass-baritone Erwin Schrott will also raise their voices in "Christmas in Vienna" (ORF 2 will broadcast the show on Sunday at 10.10 pm).
Step wants Christmas to be (almost) as usual
On the Wednesday before, we met the international star, who has a 16-year-old son, Tiago, with soprano Anna Netrebko. He is still in Vienna these days, but how does he celebrate Christmas when things get serious, i.e. in private? "It's the same for me almost every year - but this year it's even more pronounced for us: we don't celebrate at all," he tells the Krone.
But don't worry - it will still be contemplative: "We'll celebrate it in our thoughts and in our hearts, so to speak. Maybe we'll also pray. But that has nothing to do with religion. Rather, we are thinking of those who cannot celebrate. And we only have to open our eyes to see how many people there are who really can't celebrate"
