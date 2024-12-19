“Assassination attempt on Russian general was not smart”

Russian secret service detains suspect

Kirillov was killed by an explosive device in Moscow on Tuesday. The head of the Russian NBC forces had gained notoriety in the Russian capital, for example because of his accusations in the media against Kiev and Washington of maintaining laboratories for the production of biological weapons in Ukraine, but also for alleged plans to drop a so-called dirty bomb, i.e. one enriched with radioactive substances. He was accused of being involved in the use of chemical warfare agents against Ukrainian soldiers. In addition to Kirillov, his aide was also killed.