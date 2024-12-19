Ex-US commander:
“Assassination attempt on Russian general was not smart”
The special envoy for Ukraine and Russia appointed by US President-elect Donald Trump has criticized the bomb attack on Russian General Igor Kirillov. "There are rules of warfare, and there are certain things you just shouldn't do," Keith Kellogg told US broadcaster Fox Business on Thursday.
While a general on the battlefield is a legitimate target, a targeted attack on "non-combatants" - people outside of active combat - is a transgression of these rules. "When you (...) kill generals in their hometown, you've kind of extended that," Kellogg said.
He described the attack as "not really smart", but also emphasized that he did not consider it a military setback. "If you hire a mercenary to do it, I don't think that's a good idea at all," he said. "But this is war. And war is ugly."
Russian secret service detains suspect
Kirillov was killed by an explosive device in Moscow on Tuesday. The head of the Russian NBC forces had gained notoriety in the Russian capital, for example because of his accusations in the media against Kiev and Washington of maintaining laboratories for the production of biological weapons in Ukraine, but also for alleged plans to drop a so-called dirty bomb, i.e. one enriched with radioactive substances. He was accused of being involved in the use of chemical warfare agents against Ukrainian soldiers. In addition to Kirillov, his aide was also killed.
The Russian secret service FSB has now arrested a suspect. The man, an Uzbek, is said to have already confessed and stated that he had been hired by the Ukrainian secret service.
