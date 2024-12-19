Storm instead of Silent Night over the Festspielhaus

The fact that the Board of Trustees, the highest body of the Festival with representatives of the federal, state and city governments, emphasized in a statement at the end of last week that they were united behind the Artistic Director, describing him as an "exceptional artist" and backing this up with a list of international awards such as the "Trophée Radio Classique", seemed like a bucket of water on a burning Advent wreath in terms of the extent of the criticism that has now set the whole house on fire.