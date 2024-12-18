Woman stalked and raped: Four years in prison

A surveillance video shows a man getting into an elevator at Gramatneusiedl train station (Lower Austria) on August 1, followed by a woman he did not know. The accused followed his later victim across the parking lot, also seen in one of the videos: "Suddenly he grabbed the woman, pushed her against her vehicle," reports the public prosecutor in Korneuburg District Court. After choking her and slapping her in the face, the man from Lower Austria raped his victim.