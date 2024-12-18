Near train station in Lower Austria
Woman stalked and raped: Four years in prison
Judgment day in a trial that could not have been more gruesome: A young woman was on her way from the train to her car in Gramatneusiedl (Lower Austria). A 39-year-old man, who also came from Vienna, followed her, attacked her and raped the woman in her car. The verdicts against him and his co-defendant mother (65) were handed down on Thursday.
A surveillance video shows a man getting into an elevator at Gramatneusiedl train station (Lower Austria) on August 1, followed by a woman he did not know. The accused followed his later victim across the parking lot, also seen in one of the videos: "Suddenly he grabbed the woman, pushed her against her vehicle," reports the public prosecutor in Korneuburg District Court. After choking her and slapping her in the face, the man from Lower Austria raped his victim.
Guilty verdict also for mother
Unusual: His mother, who picked up her son at the time, is also on trial. She gave false testimony to the police. "I was in an exceptional emotional situation", she pleaded not guilty to giving false evidence. Nevertheless, the 65-year-old was not sentenced to six months' conditional imprisonment on Thursday.
Victim severely traumatized
Her son, defended by Astrid Wagner, must serve four years in prison. The man, who has been certified as sane by an expert opinion, accepts the sentence. "It's terrible what happened. But I can't remember anything," the rapist claimed during the trial.
He has to pay the victim around 4400 euros in compensation. The woman is traumatized by the incident and is still very afraid to go out or use public transport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.