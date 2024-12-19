Vorteilswelt
For the first time since 2013

A Carinthian trio competes in the Ski Jumping World Cup

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 10:57

Carinthian is now being spoken in Austria's Ski Jumping World Cup team! Because with Daniel Tschofenig, Maximilian Ortner and Markus Müller, three Carinthians will be competing in Engelberg this weekend. For the first time since 2013, there will be a trio from the southernmost province. The three youngsters are even from the same year.

0 Kommentare

Between 2014 and 2021, Carinthia was a blank spot on the ski jumping map. There was an eternally long dry spell for our province. But that is now finally over - because at this weekend's competition in Engelberg (Sz), three Carinthian ski jumpers will be competing in a World Cup for the first time since June 6, 2013.

Successor to "Morgi" and co.
Back then it was Thomas Morgenstern, Martin Koch and Lukas Müller in Bischofshofen - the new high-flyers are Daniel Tschofenig, Maxi Ortner and Markus Müller. Curious: the youngsters were all born in 2022, are now 22 years old and were born between March and July.

  • Tschofenig is the leader of the potential golden generation from Carinthia and has been competing in the World Cup since 2021. The man from Hohenthorn recently celebrated his first World Cup victory in Wisla (Poland) and is second in the overall World Cup behind Pius Paschke.
Daniel Tschofenig and Maximilian Ortner stood on the podium together in Lillehammer. (Bild: EXPA Picture/EXPA Pictures. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. // EXPA Pictures. All rigths reserved.)
Daniel Tschofenig and Maximilian Ortner stood on the podium together in Lillehammer.
(Bild: EXPA Picture/EXPA Pictures. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. // EXPA Pictures. All rigths reserved.)
  • Ortner was given the chance due to the serious injury to Daniel Huber (Salzburg) at the start in Lillehammer - and the man from Villach hit the ground running with third place, always reaching the final so far. His worst World Cup result this season was 21st place.
  • Müller got his own ticket to the World Cup. With 13th, fourth, first and second place in the Conti Cup, he was the strongest at the start, earning him a quota place for the next World Cups. The man from Klagenfurt has had eight starts in the "big ones" so far.
Markus Müller is competing in his ninth World Cup competition in Engelberg. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Markus Müller is competing in his ninth World Cup competition in Engelberg.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Colleague gives courage
For Müller, Ortner is something of an encouragement: "You've seen from him how quickly things can go up in ski jumping. As a latecomer, he was on the podium straight away. I want to do my thing in Engelberg and show what I can do." The Klagenfurt native has eight World Cup jumps under his belt, with 13th place in Willingen being his highlight.

Already dueling as a kid
The Innsbruck native has a long history with Tschofenig and Ortner: "We jumped together as youngsters. First Tschofenig was often in the lead, then Ortner - I was usually number three. But now I also want to prove myself in the World Cup." 

