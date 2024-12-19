First death threats against “Burgi” batterer

This was explained by Rapid coach Robert Klauß at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Conference League home game against FC Copenhagen. "He's feeling much better, even though he still has a severe headache, of course," said the German after consulting with Rapid's medical department. Burgstaller has been prescribed strict bed rest and will have to stay in hospital for "a few more days". "Then the next steps will be taken so that he can get moving again," explained Klauß.