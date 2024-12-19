After beating attack
First death threats against “Burgi” batterer
The violent attack on Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller was solved sooner than expected. The 23-year-old suspect finally handed himself in, the motive for the attack was probably jealousy and alcohol. Fans in the violent hooligan scene swore revenge for the brutal attack on the footballer.
Following the brutal attack on Rapid professional Guido Burgstaller after a visit to a posh disco in Vienna at the weekend, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. As confirmed by the Vienna police, the young man finally handed himself in voluntarily on Tuesday.
"Burgi" batterer awaits custody
The suspect is now sitting in a cell in the Vienna Regional Criminal Court, awaiting pre-trial detention. Probably also for his own protection, as the violent hooligan scene is already talking about "revenge" for the brutal attack on the footballer. The first death threats have already been made against the 23-year-old "Burgi" thug.
However, Burgstaller's sporting and private environment does not want to hear any of this. Instead, they are calling for the utmost restraint and support in the stadium. And today they are playing for "Burgi" and his health.
Rapid professional probably has a severe headache
One thing is already certain: Guido Burgstaller will be out for a long time. Missing salaries and bonuses are also likely to lead to high recourse claims against the still young offender. The father of a five-year-old daughter is not expected to return to the pitch for at least three months - he was seriously injured but is on the road to recovery.
This was explained by Rapid coach Robert Klauß at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Conference League home game against FC Copenhagen. "He's feeling much better, even though he still has a severe headache, of course," said the German after consulting with Rapid's medical department. Burgstaller has been prescribed strict bed rest and will have to stay in hospital for "a few more days". "Then the next steps will be taken so that he can get moving again," explained Klauß.
Thank you for your sympathy. 'Burgi' is on the road to recovery and will hopefully make a full recovery. Let's go Rapid, fight and win!
Jealousy and alcohol as motive
As reported, the Vienna police already had a hot lead on the thug phantom on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old night owl had clashed with professional footballer Guido Burgstaller in the area of the Volksgarten club on Saturday morning and had inflicted serious injuries to the 35-year-old's head in an attack. He then fled - "Burgi" ended up in hospital with a traumatic brain injury.
Since then, the investigation has been in full swing, and on Tuesday evening, officers from the Graf group (Zentrum-Ost branch) from the relevant regional criminal investigation office contacted the suspected perpetrator by telephone. After brief questioning, the young man was persuaded to hand himself in.
During the interrogation, the suspect basically confessed, but he was adamant about his motive and motivation. In any case, the altercation had nothing to do with soccer. It had more to do with a mix of jealousy and alcohol.
My client is currently still trying to find out what caused him to react so quickly that this incident could have happened at all. In any case, the identity of Mr. Burgstaller was unknown to him at the time of the incident.
Burgstaller is said to have tried to settle an argument when the suspect approached his companion and was then punched. According to "Krone" information, the Rapid professional is said to have had his hands in his trouser pockets - the kicker did not use any violence.
Suspect apologizes to "Burgi"
The suspect's lawyer Klaus Ainedter emphasized that his client "naturally takes full responsibility for what happened". The lawyer stated that the perpetrator and his family sincerely apologize to Burgstaller and his family "for this incomprehensible and, above all, completely unnecessary act".
"It was all the worse for him to learn that it was Mr. Burgstaller, especially as his father has always been an ardent Rapid supporter," added Ainedter. His client, who according to Ainedter is currently catching up on his A-levels, will also voluntarily make use of probationary assistance and voluntarily complete anti-aggression training.
