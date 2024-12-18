In the coming year
Upper Austria gets eight new primary care centers
In the new year, the number of medical centers in our province will almost double. Eight more will be added to the existing eleven. These will then provide care for ten percent of the population. In addition, hospitals are to be relieved and young doctors are to be attracted to the new primary care centers.
The shortage of doctors is on everyone's lips. In Upper Austria, the health insurance fund, province and medical association are taking action against this by opening a whopping eight primary care centers in the new year - there are already eleven. 18 million euros will be invested in this, and a total of 29.5 posts for general medicine (28) and pediatrics (1.5) will be filled by up to 36 doctors.
Relieving the burden and making it more attractive
"This is a huge step for primary care in Upper Austria," says Michael Pecherstorfer from ÖGK. Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander agrees: "The new primary care units not only relieve the burden on hospitals, but are also very attractive for young doctors."
Tight schedule
The PVZ Wels/St. Anna will kick off on January 1st. Vöcklabruck, Untere Feldaist (Wartberg/Unterweitersdorf), Schärding, Perg and Linz Süd (Ebelsberg) will follow in April. The PVZ Bad Ischl is due to open in July, followed by the PVZ Wels St. Stephan.
Majority still in individual practices
"The new centers will provide care for up to ten percent of the population, with the remainder still being provided by individual and group practices," says Wolfgang Ziegler from the Upper Austrian Medical Association. There are currently 39 vacancies for contract doctors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.