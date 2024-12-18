Vorteilswelt
In the coming year

Upper Austria gets eight new primary care centers

18.12.2024 16:30

In the new year, the number of medical centers in our province will almost double. Eight more will be added to the existing eleven. These will then provide care for ten percent of the population. In addition, hospitals are to be relieved and young doctors are to be attracted to the new primary care centers.

The shortage of doctors is on everyone's lips. In Upper Austria, the health insurance fund, province and medical association are taking action against this by opening a whopping eight primary care centers in the new year - there are already eleven. 18 million euros will be invested in this, and a total of 29.5 posts for general medicine (28) and pediatrics (1.5) will be filled by up to 36 doctors.

Relieving the burden and making it more attractive
"This is a huge step for primary care in Upper Austria," says Michael Pecherstorfer from ÖGK. Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander agrees: "The new primary care units not only relieve the burden on hospitals, but are also very attractive for young doctors."

Tight schedule
The PVZ Wels/St. Anna will kick off on January 1st. Vöcklabruck, Untere Feldaist (Wartberg/Unterweitersdorf), Schärding, Perg and Linz Süd (Ebelsberg) will follow in April. The PVZ Bad Ischl is due to open in July, followed by the PVZ Wels St. Stephan.

Majority still in individual practices
"The new centers will provide care for up to ten percent of the population, with the remainder still being provided by individual and group practices," says Wolfgang Ziegler from the Upper Austrian Medical Association. There are currently 39 vacancies for contract doctors. 

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
