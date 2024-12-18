Frustrated Tom Selleck hopes for movie offers Copying

Last western role 21 years ago

The last time Selleck wore a cowboy hat was 21 years ago in the TV movie "Monte Walsh". His last leading role in a western movie was 24 years ago. In 1990, he played the sharp-shooting gunslinger Matthew Quigley in "Quigley the Australian" and is still "very, very proud" of the film today: "The movie is still very, very popular. I remember being very nervous about playing such an iconic hero - someone who was tailor-made for John Wayne."