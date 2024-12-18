Frustrated Tom Selleck hopes for movie offers Copying

Tom Selleck "too old"
He's 79, part of the "Hollywood inventory" and he's not a bit tired yet. That's why Tom Selleck ("Magnum") was bitterly disappointed when his hit series "Blue Bloods" was canceled after 14 seasons: "I'm a bit frustrated because the show was still incredibly successful." Despite his age, he is keen to continue working in the acting industry, preferably in a western film.
The problem with that, as he revealed to "Parade" magazine: "I'm not exactly inundated with new role offers - but a few people still remember me!"
The veteran actor has set his sights on one film genre in particular that he would like to get back into: "A good western or a western series would be at the top of my list. I want to finally sit on a horse in front of the camera again."
Ranch eats up savings
Since 1989, Selleck has owned a 25-hectare ranch in Ventura, north of Los Angeles, where he also kept horses for many years. The problem for "Magnum" is that "I might have to sell it if I don't have any income in the future!" Not that he is starving, but "probably (I am, note) not wealthy enough to maintain such a large ranch".
Last western role 21 years ago
The last time Selleck wore a cowboy hat was 21 years ago in the TV movie "Monte Walsh". His last leading role in a western movie was 24 years ago. In 1990, he played the sharp-shooting gunslinger Matthew Quigley in "Quigley the Australian" and is still "very, very proud" of the film today: "The movie is still very, very popular. I remember being very nervous about playing such an iconic hero - someone who was tailor-made for John Wayne."
Selleck put out feelers to the man in Hollywood who made westerns popular again: Taylor Sheridan, the maker of the hit series "Yellowstone" and "1883".
Selleck is hoping for a collaboration - just as Sheridan did with his old friend and colleague Sam Elliot: "Sam was great in '1883' and I would love to work with him again" - preferably in the saddle."
Selleck admits that the shock of the end of his role as New York police commissioner Frank Reagan in "Blue Bloods" is very deep-seated: "It's going to take me quite a while to digest it."
