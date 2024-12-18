Vorteilswelt
Allegations of embezzlement

Investigations against top ÖOC officials closed

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 10:52

Shortly before Christmas, the outgoing Secretary General of the ÖOC, Peter Mennel, can breathe a sigh of relief. For over a year, the Vienna public prosecutor's office investigated the allegations following a breach of trust complaint. It is now clear that the investigation into the case has been closed. The initial suspicion has not been confirmed. 

The criminal complaint against the outgoing Secretary General of the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC), Peter Mennel, and the ÖOC Executive Board, in which suspicions of embezzlement or aiding and abetting embezzlement were raised, had led to investigations by the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office in 2023. Just before Christmas, Peter Mennel, who had been a defendant for over a year, can breathe a sigh of relief: the Vienna public prosecutor's office has now closed the case.

Crowdfunding platform was the focus
The crowdfunding platform "I believe in you", which was founded several years ago, was at the center of the complaint. The platform's balance sheet losses are said to have been covered by ÖOC association assets. The ÖOC members are said to have lost 416,000 euros as a result. This has now turned out to be incorrect. 

Lawyer Lukas Kollmann represents Mennel. (Bild: zVg)
Lawyer Lukas Kollmann represents Mennel.
(Bild: zVg)

There has been a dispute between individual member federations and the management level of the ÖOC for years. Former beach volleyball player Florian Gosch has already been appointed as Peter Mennel's successor, and OÖC President Karl Stoss has also announced that he will no longer be a candidate at the next General Assembly in 2025. 

The investigations were a huge burden for Mennel: "The masterminds are hiding behind the cloak of anonymity. In my long, successful professional career, I have never broken the law and am now, despite everything, pleased that this has been confirmed beyond doubt by the public prosecutor's office," says Mennel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
