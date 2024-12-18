Car in carport
Two firefighting operations for a burning car
The fire department had to respond to a car fire in Carinthia on Tuesday evening. After the fire was brought under control, smoke developed again later in the evening.
A passer-by happened to notice a fire in Wolfsberg at around 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday. A car parked in a carport caught fire and the witness immediately called the fire department. The attentive passer-by immediately informed the 46-year-old homeowner - together they tried to contain the fire using a hand-held fire extinguisher. However, as the car was already fully engulfed in flames, the attempt to extinguish the fire was unsuccessful.
Cause of the fire still unknown
The fire departments from St. Andrä, Fischering and St. Stefan finally managed to bring the fire under control quickly. "The car was a total loss and there was also considerable damage to the carport. The cause of the fire and the exact amount of damage are currently unknown," reported the police.
Fire departments had to be called out again
A little later that evening, however, the car started to smoke again - the St. Stefan and Fischering fire departments had to be called out again.
"Due to the risk of the car starting to burn again, it was pulled out of the carport by a towing service and taken to a company site," said the officials. The car was covered with foam again to prevent the fire from reigniting.
