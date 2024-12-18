Two firefighting operations for a burning car

A passer-by happened to notice a fire in Wolfsberg at around 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday. A car parked in a carport caught fire and the witness immediately called the fire department. The attentive passer-by immediately informed the 46-year-old homeowner - together they tried to contain the fire using a hand-held fire extinguisher. However, as the car was already fully engulfed in flames, the attempt to extinguish the fire was unsuccessful.