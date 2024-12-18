All passed
All-clear in the beef tartare test by the Chamber of Labor
Beef tartare is one of the classics on festive tables. As it is eaten raw, meat quality and hygienic handling are essential. The AK therefore tested whether the delicate delicacies actually meet consumer expectations and were pleasantly surprised: no product failed.
Basically, beef tartare is a relatively simple and variable dish. Depending on personal preference or recipe, egg yolks, onions, capers, gherkins, herbs, ketchup, mustard, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce or anchovies are usually used in addition to beef. The whole thing is then served raw.
As raw meat spoils quickly and can also be contaminated with pathogenic germs, the AK sent 10 samples of ready-seasoned beef tartare to the laboratory. These came from both retail outlets and butchers. The prices ranged from just under 30 to 60 euros per kilogram.
80 percent of the samples were flawless
Five samples in the test met the highest quality standards and received the test grade "Very good".
Three products were rated "good". Points were deducted due to slight sensory deviations during the tasting - in all three cases, the experts detected a slightly sour smell. One beef tartare was also criticized for a tough consistency and once the tasters noticed a slightly bitter foreign taste. However, as these samples did not show any other abnormalities, they were also rated as flawless.
Two products were rated as "satisfactory". In both cases, an increased number of enterobacteria was detected. One sample also showed an increased total bacterial count. These so-called hygiene indicator bacteria are widespread in our environment and are tolerated to a certain extent, depending on the food.
However, the guideline values recommended by the German Society for Hygiene and Microbiology should not be exceeded. This indicates possible weaknesses in hygiene and production practices. Both samples should therefore be regarded as impaired in terms of legitimate consumer expectations.
Skillfully managing the risk
Care begins with purchasing. As raw, minced meat is particularly susceptible to germs, tartare should always be bought or prepared fresh. It is important not to break the cold chain before it ends up on your plate.
A cool box with ice packs is best for transportation. At home, the tartare should then be stored in the fridge immediately and eaten on the same day. This dish is not recommended for pregnant women, small children and people with weak immune systems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
