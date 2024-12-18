"It's pure joy"
Arnold Schwarzenegger greying with dignity for movie
Did you recognize the supposed grandpa in the picture on the right with the white hair and white beard? That's right, it's actually Arnold Schwarzenegger. For his latest role in the film "The Man with the Bag", the 77-year-old has turned gray with dignity.
The Terminator plays Santa Claus in the family comedy, as he let his 26 million fans know in a new Instagram post: "Santa Claus is coming to Town!"
The snapshot was taken on set and shows Arnie with his co-star Alan Ritchson (known from the series "Reacher").
According to the official description from producer Amazon Studios, Santa's magic sack is stolen in the film. To get it back, Santa finds the thief Vance on his list of naughty children.
"The work is pure joy"
"To save Christmas, Vance must pull off the most daring heist of his life with the help of his daughter, Santa and a group of strange characters." Schwarzenegger revealed that the shoot will take place in the Big Apple: "New York City is a great host and a pure joy to work with. I can't wait to share this Christmas joy with each and every one of you!"
"The Man with the Bag" is not the first Christmas comedy in which "Arnie" has starred. In 1996, he provided laughs in "Jingle All the Way".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.