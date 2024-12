Drunk driver lost control and crashed into the bed of a stream

Car crashed into a tree

A 31-year-old from the St. Veit district was also too drunk. The driver was driving towards Goggerwenig on Tuesday evening when he left the road due to the front wheels allegedly slipping off the road. "The car crashed into the ditch and hit a tree. The 31-year-old was injured to an indeterminate degree and was taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service," said the police department. A breathalyzer test was positive and the 31-year-old's license was temporarily confiscated.