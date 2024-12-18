"Have a clear conscience"
Neymar settles accounts with fans: “Crossed the line”
Neymar has settled accounts with the fans and management of Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is still angry that the behavior towards him crossed the line. Nevertheless, he has closed the chapter for himself with a "clear conscience".
"The first year in Paris was wonderful. I was very well received by the fans, but the last two or three years weren't the same. It wasn't really fair the way I was treated," Neymar said in the "RMC" podcast, still disappointed about his time in France.
The once celebrated top star - who came from Barcelona for a transfer fee of 222 million euros - was not able to celebrate the successes at PSG that had been hoped for. Ultras from Paris eventually marched past the attacking player's house and demanded that Neymar leave the club.
An end with horror
A frightening scenario that has left its mark on the 32-year-old: "For me, they crossed a line. Our relationship was no longer respectful, whereas I had always respected them. It was a really complicated situation. I was sad about how they treated me in the end."
Neymar eventually moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in 2023. However, he is now at peace with his time in Paris again, the Brazilian emphasizes: "I respect PSG and will always support them to achieve the best possible results. I have no grudge against the club, I just have a small grudge against the people who manage the club and some of the fans. My relationship with the fans is unfortunately one of the sad moments. That's in the past and I have a clear conscience about it."
