Neymar settles accounts with fans: “Crossed the line”

Neymar eventually moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in 2023. However, he is now at peace with his time in Paris again, the Brazilian emphasizes: "I respect PSG and will always support them to achieve the best possible results. I have no grudge against the club, I just have a small grudge against the people who manage the club and some of the fans. My relationship with the fans is unfortunately one of the sad moments. That's in the past and I have a clear conscience about it."