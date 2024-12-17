Dashcam filmed along
How the e-scooter killed Moscow military personnel
Two military personnel were killed in the Russian capital when an e-scooter was deliberately blown up - now a video documenting the explosion is making the rounds on the internet.
On Tuesday morning, a huge bang shook the metropolis of millions. A short time later, anonymous Telegram channels reported: Two people had been killed by an explosion on Ryazan Prospekt in the Russian capital. Upset eyewitnesses described a loud thundering noise. They then spotted two men lying on the ground who had just marched out of the stairwell.
The Russian Investigation Committee later clarified that the dead were the commander of the Russian troops for defense against attacks with radioactive, biological and chemical weapons, Igor Kirillov, and his adjutant.
According to the investigation, the explosive device was attached to an e-scooter parked next to the entrance to the apartment building. According to the Telegram channel Mash, the scooter detonated at around six in the morning, just as Kirillov was about to be picked up in an official car.
The explosion was probably controlled from a distance - most likely via radio signal or a phone call, writes the Russian daily Kommersant.
A dashcam recorded the powerful explosion:
While the Kremlin assumes an act of sabotage perpetrated by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian sources write about an operation by the Ukrainian secret service. Officially, however, Kiev denies any involvement in Kirillov's death and his aide.
Zakharova: "Always worked with death-defying courage"
The 54-year-old was head of the country's NBC defense forces and thus responsible for protection against threats from nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. During the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, he repeatedly made public accusations that the USA was operating secret biolaboratories in the neighboring country.
In addition, Kirillov, who was considered one of the most important warmongers in Russia and is on Western sanctions lists, claimed that Ukraine was working on a so-called dirty bomb.
The iron-willed spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, praised the deceased military man in the highest terms: "He always worked with death-defying courage. He never hid. And he always fought with his sights open."
