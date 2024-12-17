Trump continues flood of lawsuits against media companies

Trump regularly rails against the media and also takes legal action against them. For example, he has sued the US broadcaster CBS for damages. He accuses the media company of manipulating an interview with his opponent Harris in favor of the Democrat. The broadcaster rejected the allegations of manipulation. At the weekend, Trump and the broadcaster ABC also settled a lawsuit - ABC agreed to pay 15 million US dollars. The Republican had sued the broadcaster and its presenter George Stephanopoulos for defamation.