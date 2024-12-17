Not among the top 3
World Player of the Year: Rangnick whistled on Vinicius
If it had been up to ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, Vinicius Junior would not have received the FIFA World Player of the Year award on Tuesday. The Real star was not even in the top three for the German.
Rangnick opted for Ballon d'Or winner and European champion Rodri, Erling Haaland and Florian Wirtz (see below).
The ballot looked very different for David Alaba, who as team captain was also allowed to take part in the vote. With Vinicius, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham, he voted exclusively for Real teammates (see below).
Team manager Irene Fuhrmann put winner Aitana Bonmati in first place, while her captain Sarah Puntigam preferred second-placed Barbra Banda from Zambia.
FIFA has been honoring the world footballer since 1991. Between 2010 and 2015, FIFA entered into a partnership with the Amaury Group, during which time the world footballer award was presented as the FIFA Ballon d'Or. Since then, there have once again been two prizes for the best footballer.
Different rules to the Ballon d'Or
The rules for the FIFA award are different to those for the Ballon d'Or, which is decided by journalists alone. At FIFA, the national coaches, the captains of the national teams, journalists and fans from all over the world cast their votes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
