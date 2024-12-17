They soot too much
Ford recall: 769,000 diesels in the workshop!
Ford has to recall almost 769,000 diesel vehicles worldwide. The reason, as so often and with so many manufacturers, is the exhaust gas purification system - but not the suspicion of a prohibited deactivation of the same.
According to a report in "Auto Motor und Sport", the longer the service life of the affected diesel models, the higher the particulate levels in the exhaust gas. Some models therefore failed the emissions test. In short: there is too much smoke coming out of the exhaust.
Garages should recalibrate the diesel particulate filter regeneration, check the filter and replace it if necessary. The following models are affected:
B-Max, C-Max, Eco Sport, Fiesta, Focus, Galaxy, Grand C-Max, Kuga, Mondeo, Ranger, S-Max, Tourneo Connect, Tourneo Courier, Transit Connect and Transit Courier from model years 2014 to 2023.
The KBA has now confirmed the report. Vehicle owners will be informed by the KBA and the affected vehicles will then be brought to the workshops one by one. According to the report, the Ford Kuga will be the first to be affected.
Ford is talking about a recall campaign for "selected passenger cars and commercial vehicles with Euro 6 diesel engines". Ford will "update the calibration software of the affected models", it added. The car manufacturer intends to start sending initial information to affected owners by the end of 2024.
The high particulate emissions in Ford diesel models were discovered in mid-2023 thanks to an improved measurement method. A growing number of Ford models no longer passed the emissions test. According to the magazine report, owners who have already replaced the particulate filter at their own expense can hope for goodwill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
