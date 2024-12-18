A blue glow in Styria

Kunasek managed to push through the most important FPÖ demands in the negotiations. He will be elected by the Styrian state parliament on Wednesday, followed by the glittering climax on Thursday when he is sworn in at the Hofburg - by (ex-Green Party) Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who, to put it mildly, is not usually so fond of the blue party. As we know, he refused to entrust National Council election winner Herbert Kickl with the task of forming the federal government.