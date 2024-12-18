Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

A blue glow in Styria

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 06:00
0 Kommentare

After a brilliant election campaign, he celebrated a brilliant success in the Styrian state elections just over three weeks ago: Almost 35 percent of voters gave their vote to the FPÖ with Mario Kunasek. The glitter has continued since then: In contrast to the federal government, the "brides" ÖVP and SPÖ courted the favor of the "prince".

Kunasek opted for the ÖVP with the previous provincial governor Drexler at the helm. Although he lost on Monday, the government program is in place - written in deep blue ink.

Kunasek managed to push through the most important FPÖ demands in the negotiations. He will be elected by the Styrian state parliament on Wednesday, followed by the glittering climax on Thursday when he is sworn in at the Hofburg - by (ex-Green Party) Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who, to put it mildly, is not usually so fond of the blue party. As we know, he refused to entrust National Council election winner Herbert Kickl with the task of forming the federal government.

How will he face the first blue governor of Styria? It will be interesting to see - even though Kunasek's appearance is so diametrically different from Herbert Kickl. He also differs from Kickl in his success: the Styrian succeeded in doing what Kickl did not: he found partners, was elected to the head of government and can now prove that he also shines in a position of responsibility.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
