After brutal attack: How Guido Burgstaller is doing

For data protection reasons, the press office of the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate did not disclose any personal data, but confirmed that an operation matching the incident took place on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. in the Heldenplatz area. According to witnesses, there was an argument between a 35-year-old man and a stranger. The latter is said to have struck and then fled. The background to the altercation was still unclear on Tuesday, as several interrogations were still pending.