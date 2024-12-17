Rapid gives an update
After brutal attack: How Guido Burgstaller is doing
Following the assault on Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller at the weekend, the Vienna police are still searching for the suspect who knocked the footballer down. Rapid's sporting director Markus Katzer announced on Tuesday afternoon that Burgstaller was "doing well according to the circumstances".
His condition has improved. There will be a medical update on the 35-year-old on Wednesday, according to the Bundesliga club.
Police evaluate videos
Meanwhile, investigators are questioning witnesses and videos from the surveillance cameras at the scene are being analyzed. Burgstaller, who suffered a fracture to the base of his skull among other injuries, has not yet been interviewed according to the police.
For data protection reasons, the press office of the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate did not disclose any personal data, but confirmed that an operation matching the incident took place on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. in the Heldenplatz area. According to witnesses, there was an argument between a 35-year-old man and a stranger. The latter is said to have struck and then fled. The background to the altercation was still unclear on Tuesday, as several interrogations were still pending.
Career over?
Burgstaller received first aid from the emergency services and was taken to hospital injured. The footballer will be out of action for months due to the severity of his injuries. His career is likely to end prematurely.
