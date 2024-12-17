Deadly US drone flights: Germany complicit?

Verdict expected in a few months

The Second Senate of the court questioned both the plaintiff and the government side for more than two hours on Germany's duty to protect the compliance of third countries abroad with international humanitarian law. Three years ago, the judges in Karlsruhe ruled that German authorities such as the Federal Intelligence Service must also respect German fundamental rights abroad. However, whether Germany also has a duty to protect when third countries operate abroad, provided they maintain a base in Germany, was left open at the time. The court must now decide this. The judgement is expected in a few months.