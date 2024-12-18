Perpetrator known to the police
16-year-old threatened two women with a weapon
Police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating a serious incident in Ried im Innkreis. The suspected teenager is said to have targeted BFI employees in the street. Police officers were able to catch the 16-year-old, he denies the allegations.
Two employees of the BFI Ried/I. experienced a brief shock on Monday when they passed a parked car on their way back from buying a snack. There were three young people in the car - two boys and a girl.
The women noticed that a youth was apparently pointing a gun at them through the side window from the passenger seat. The two women took this threat seriously and immediately informed the police.
The duo were also able to give the officers the license plate number of the car, which drove off in the direction of the city center. Police officers managed to stop the suspicious car relatively quickly and identify a 16-year-old as the suspected threatener.
"A soft gun was recovered from the suspect. However, the suspect denies having targeted the women," says Alois Ebner from the public prosecutor's office in Ried. The justification of the 16-year-old, who is known to the police and lives in a care facility, is that he only wanted to put the softgun in the glove compartment. The police are investigating for making a dangerous threat.
