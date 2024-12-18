Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

The glorification of a tyrant

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 06:00
0 Kommentare

This can't be true! Romania is marked by nostalgia on the 30th anniversary of the popular uprising against the Dracula rule of the bizarre megalomaniac Nicolae Ceauşescu.

This phenomenon of transfiguration (also in East Germany) is called change exhaustion. The rut of the old world has been lost, the new world is full of stress. Back then, people had nothing, but they had that for sure. People behaved towards the authorities according to the motto: "You can't pay me as little as I can work."

And then came the shock of freedom: the state slaves of communism were condemned to a struggle for advancement. Many of the older generation did not make it, the youth emigrated to the West. Romania has good economic data, but too many modernization losers.

Forgetting is a positive quality in itself, but the fact that the nightmare reign of Ceauşescu can be erased from memory and the supposed charm of Putin succumbed instead can only be attributed to Romania's historical situational elasticity. In this way, Romania has asserted itself over the centuries as a Latin-Roman island in a Slavic world.

The Ceauşescu couple were executed by the military at lightning speed after the popular uprising. That had already signaled at the time: sponge over it!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Folgen Sie uns auf