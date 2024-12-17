Social spending increased by 7.2 percent in 2023

Growth higher than economic growth

The increase in social spending was higher than economic growth, according to a report by the Ministry of Social Affairs. As a result, the social expenditure ratio - the share of social benefits in gross domestic product (GDP) - rose slightly from 30.5 to 30.9 percent. 97 percent of social expenditure was spent on social benefits, with the remainder on administrative costs, among other things. Slightly less than two thirds were paid out in cash benefits.