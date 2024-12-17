Dornbirn
Non-profit housing takes center stage
Wohnbauselbsthilfe and "Vogewosi" are building a total of 57 apartments in Messestadt. A further 39 are being built for older people with care needs.
Three new housing projects are currently being implemented by non-profit housing developers in Dornbirn. "Affordable housing is very important for a growing city. That's why we support housing developers on several levels, including with municipal land," reports Mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP).
There are a total of 3296 non-profit apartments in Messestadt. That is almost 14 percent of households. "I am pleased that the non-profit developers are tackling further projects, which we urgently need," added Housing City Christoph Waibel (FPÖ).
Plots of land offered
Recently, the construction machinery in Messestadt has almost come to a standstill. Only 155 new affordable apartments have been built in the past three years. The tense economic situation in the construction sector has also caused problems for non-profit housing developers. However, the demand for affordable housing was high - as in other municipalities. "As no new projects were planned for the time being, we offered the developers additional plots of land," explains Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler.
In concrete terms, two construction projects are to be implemented by Wohnbauselbsthilfe in the coming years. For example, 16 apartments will be built in Weidenweg and a further 15 in Haselstauderstraße.
Vogewosi" will be active in Schweizerstraße, where it will build 26 new apartments under the state's "Wohnen 550" program. The rent there will not exceed 550 euros per month (including operating costs). Vogewosi" is also building 39 apartments for senior citizens in Robert Schumann-Strasse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.