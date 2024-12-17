Non-profit housing takes center stage

Plots of land offered

Recently, the construction machinery in Messestadt has almost come to a standstill. Only 155 new affordable apartments have been built in the past three years. The tense economic situation in the construction sector has also caused problems for non-profit housing developers. However, the demand for affordable housing was high - as in other municipalities. "As no new projects were planned for the time being, we offered the developers additional plots of land," explains Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler.