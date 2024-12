Benko handover to Italy finally rejected

"Leader of a mafia-like criminal organization"

The public prosecutor's office in Trento suspects Benko of being the "leader of a mafia-like criminal organization", which was founded with the aim of obtaining concessions and permits in order to make unjustified profits, according to the investigation files. According to the Italian judicial authorities, the entrepreneur and investor acted at the head of the criminal organization with the help of Bolzano tax consultant Heinz Peter Hager and an entrepreneur from the town of Rovereto. Hager is also the chairman of the board of the Laura Private Foundation named after Benko's daughter. A total of 77 people are being investigated.