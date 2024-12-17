James Bond image
Craig on 007: “I don’t want to emancipate myself at all”
British actor and former James Bond actor Daniel Craig has no desire to leave his image as 007 behind him. The British media are wrong to say that he has reinvented himself after his departure from the role of the secret agent because of his changed appearance and new films.
"I don't see how that would be possible," Craig told the German Press Agency in London when asked whether he wanted to distance himself from the image of the macho agent. "I just improvise."
Role in "Queer" would not have suited the Bond era
In his new film "Queer", which is based on the novel of the same name and the life of William S. Burroughs, Craig plays the gay, drinking writer Lee. "I used to make movies in this style. I love that I can make movies like this again now," said the 56-year-old.
"I couldn't have made this movie during my Bond days. It would have felt kind of forced, like a reaction to Bond, and it just wouldn't have fit. I don't mind when people make these comparisons, but for me it feels very unique. And that's an incredibly satisfying feeling for me personally."
New films are seen in a James Bond context
Before his 15-year stint as 007, Craig played many different roles, including as the lover of painter George Dyer in "Love Is The Devil" (1998) or as a schizophrenic in "Some Voices" (2000). In the meantime, every new movie of his would be judged in the James Bond context. "People want that story," Craig explained. "They want to say, 'Oh, look, he's emancipated himself from Bond. What if I don't want that at all?"
Whether it's James Bond, "Queer" or other projects, he said his goal is to make the best possible and most emotionally profound films regardless of genre. "I think it's kind of disrespectful when people try to pit the films against each other as if they're completely different things," Craig said. "I don't see it like that. I just want to make beautiful movies. No matter what genre - let's just make beautiful movies."
Third Golden Globe nomination for Craig
For his impressive performance in "Queer", Craig - after "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" - received his third Golden Globe nomination in the "Best Leading Actor" category. In Austria, the drama by Italian director Luca Guadagnino will be shown in cinemas from January 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.