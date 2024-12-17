Deadline until January 19
Impending shutdown: TikTok appeals to the Supreme Court
TikTok is appealing to the US Supreme Court to prevent an imminent shutdown in the country at the last minute. According to a US law that came into force in April, the video app must change hands by January 19, otherwise it will be banned from app stores in the US.
President Joe Biden can still extend the deadline by three months - but only if there are promising sales negotiations by then. So far, however, TikTok has refused to even consider a change of ownership. Last week, TikTok failed in an appeal court with a lawsuit against the law. The app claims to have 170 million users in the USA.
Fears of Chinese influence and espionage
The video platform belongs to the China-based group ByteDance. The law refers to the risk that China could gain access to American data and exert influence.
TikTok argued before the Court of Appeal that the law violates the freedom of speech enshrined in the US Constitution. In its decision, however, it pointed out, among other things, that the law was in line with long-standing regulatory practice and that the US Congress did not want to suppress certain statements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.