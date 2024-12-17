Then refugees can return to Syria

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) also affected by sanctions

However, the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the overthrow of Assad, is also subject to sanctions. However, according to its foreign affairs commissioner Kaja Kallas, the EU will not be lifting the sanctions against Syria for the time being. This is because the new rulers must first ensure that minorities are not persecuted and that women's rights are protected, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs recently pointed out in an interview.