Attacked officers

Drunken car hooligan (17) injured during arrest

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 20:49

Turbulent scenes unfolded on Monday night in Tristach in East Tyrol. A 17-year-old driver is said to have knocked over several snow poles while drunk. When the police intervened, the local man fought back with all means at his disposal, and a second drunk driver also attacked the officers. In the end, the 17-year-old ended up in hospital.

Several knocked-over snow poles on the main road in Tristach called the police on Monday at around 0.45 am. They discovered tire tracks and shortly afterwards a badly damaged car without registration on the village road. According to the officers, a 17-year-old local man, who was obviously very drunk, was at the wheel of the car. 

50-year-old attacked police officers
Because the young man initially refused to reveal his identity and take a breathalyzer test, the police officers decided to arrest him. But the 17-year-old obviously had something against it and reacted with strong resistance. A 50-year-old local man - also drunk - then joined the scene and, according to the police report, became extremely aggressive towards the officers and filmed the scene.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries as a result of the arrest and was taken to Lienz hospital by ambulance.

In the end, the attempt to arrest the 17-year-old ended with a minor injury to the boy. He was taken to the district hospital in Lienz by ambulance. The police officers remained unharmed. 

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
