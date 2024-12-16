Attacked officers
Drunken car hooligan (17) injured during arrest
Turbulent scenes unfolded on Monday night in Tristach in East Tyrol. A 17-year-old driver is said to have knocked over several snow poles while drunk. When the police intervened, the local man fought back with all means at his disposal, and a second drunk driver also attacked the officers. In the end, the 17-year-old ended up in hospital.
Several knocked-over snow poles on the main road in Tristach called the police on Monday at around 0.45 am. They discovered tire tracks and shortly afterwards a badly damaged car without registration on the village road. According to the officers, a 17-year-old local man, who was obviously very drunk, was at the wheel of the car.
50-year-old attacked police officers
Because the young man initially refused to reveal his identity and take a breathalyzer test, the police officers decided to arrest him. But the 17-year-old obviously had something against it and reacted with strong resistance. A 50-year-old local man - also drunk - then joined the scene and, according to the police report, became extremely aggressive towards the officers and filmed the scene.
The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries as a result of the arrest and was taken to Lienz hospital by ambulance.
