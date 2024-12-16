Animal mission
Kangaroo “Mirko” on an exploration tour in Carinthia
Kangaroo "Mirko" wanted to explore the beautiful Carinthian countryside and escaped without further ado. The police, fire department and volunteers found the lively bouncer near a stream bed and were finally able to bring him home safe and sound.
You don't see a kangaroo every day - at least not in the Völkermarkt district. While on patrol, police officers heard a message on the radio that a kangaroo had been spotted in the area of the Edling reservoir. A search was immediately launched. A witness showed the officers a photo of the animal that she had taken shortly before.
Searching for "Mirko" with a mugshot
The furry friend, who had jumped away in the meantime, was now on the run. Countless helpers set out in search of the original Australian resident. An immediate manhunt was launched - the St. Peter am Wallersberg fire department, other volunteers and the owner, who had meanwhile been traced, searched intensively for the runaway.
Jump and hop - "Mirko's" successful evasive maneuvers
"Mirko" was refreshing himself in a stream bed when the searchers found him. The helpers tried to catch "Mirko" - but to no avail. A jump and a hop - the clever kangaroo was able to start his evasive maneuver, much to the annoyance of his two-legged friends.
"The kangaroo probably only realized the hopelessness of another escape attempt by skilfully circling the animal and allowed itself to be arrested almost without resistance by the owner with the help of a net," say the officers, who have now been able to complete a successful manhunt.
Safe and sound and unharmed after an eventful day, "Mirko" is now enjoying another lovely evening with his family in Dullach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
