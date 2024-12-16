Competition launched
New Gols Clinic: State takes next step
The next step for the Gols Clinic: Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has given the go-ahead for the architectural competition. A hospital with 190 beds and four operating theaters is planned. Applications can be submitted until the end of April.
The plans for the new Gols clinic are entering the next stage. Doskozil, in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gesundheit Burgenland, gave the go-ahead for the EU-wide architectural competition. "We are pushing ahead with the construction at full speed," explained the governor. Architects have until the end of April to apply. The state will then decide who to enter into negotiations with.
The construction of the Gols Clinic is a personal benchmark. I associate my personal political success with it.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
190 beds, four operating theaters
A clinic with 190 beds and four operating theaters is to be built. Detailed planning is due to begin at the end of 2025. This would make the hospital larger than the existing hospital in Kittsee, which is to be replaced by the new building. For Doskozil, the project is also a "personal yardstick". He associates his "personal political success" with its implementation. "I stand by my promises and work with my team to offer the people of Burgenland the best possible healthcare," says Doskozil. No one should need more than 30 minutes to get to the nearest hospital
There will be no emergency helicopter base at the hospital. One is currently being built in Frauenkirchen. "However, it will be possible to fly to the hospital," announced the head of the province.
Focus on urology, orthopaedics and traumatology
Franz Öller, head of Gesundheit Burgenland, was also pleased about the start of the architectural competition: "The realization of the Gols hospital is starting." The medical focus of the new clinic will include urology, orthopaedics and traumatology as well as internal medicine and acute geriatrics.
Preparatory work has already been carried out at the site itself. "The water pipe for the clinic has already been laid," reports Gols mayor Kilian Brandstätter (SPÖ).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
