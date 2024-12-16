New Gols Clinic: State takes next step

190 beds, four operating theaters

A clinic with 190 beds and four operating theaters is to be built. Detailed planning is due to begin at the end of 2025. This would make the hospital larger than the existing hospital in Kittsee, which is to be replaced by the new building. For Doskozil, the project is also a "personal yardstick". He associates his "personal political success" with its implementation. "I stand by my promises and work with my team to offer the people of Burgenland the best possible healthcare," says Doskozil. No one should need more than 30 minutes to get to the nearest hospital