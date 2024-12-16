Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Competition launched

New Gols Clinic: State takes next step

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 19:00

The next step for the Gols Clinic: Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has given the go-ahead for the architectural competition. A hospital with 190 beds and four operating theaters is planned. Applications can be submitted until the end of April.

0 Kommentare

The plans for the new Gols clinic are entering the next stage. Doskozil, in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gesundheit Burgenland, gave the go-ahead for the EU-wide architectural competition. "We are pushing ahead with the construction at full speed," explained the governor. Architects have until the end of April to apply. The state will then decide who to enter into negotiations with.

Zitat Icon

The construction of the Gols Clinic is a personal benchmark. I associate my personal political success with it.

Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)

190 beds, four operating theaters
A clinic with 190 beds and four operating theaters is to be built. Detailed planning is due to begin at the end of 2025. This would make the hospital larger than the existing hospital in Kittsee, which is to be replaced by the new building. For Doskozil, the project is also a "personal yardstick". He associates his "personal political success" with its implementation. "I stand by my promises and work with my team to offer the people of Burgenland the best possible healthcare," says Doskozil. No one should need more than 30 minutes to get to the nearest hospital

There will be no emergency helicopter base at the hospital. One is currently being built in Frauenkirchen. "However, it will be possible to fly to the hospital," announced the head of the province.

The new Gols clinic is to be built here. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The new Gols clinic is to be built here.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

Focus on urology, orthopaedics and traumatology
Franz Öller, head of Gesundheit Burgenland, was also pleased about the start of the architectural competition: "The realization of the Gols hospital is starting." The medical focus of the new clinic will include urology, orthopaedics and traumatology as well as internal medicine and acute geriatrics.

Preparatory work has already been carried out at the site itself. "The water pipe for the clinic has already been laid," reports Gols mayor Kilian Brandstätter (SPÖ).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf