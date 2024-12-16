Drowning death in Rankweil: Caregiver sentenced

OLG sees breach of duty of supervision

However, the public prosecutor's office appealed and the case ended up at the Innsbruck Higher Regional Court. According to a report in "Neue", the court came to a completely different assessment of the case and overturned the initial verdict. The caregiver is therefore responsible for the death of the 53-year-old. She had not supervised him for at least one minute and had left him alone. She had therefore neglected her duty of supervision, albeit not grossly, according to the argument.