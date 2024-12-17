What makes the industry tick?
Driver unpacked – now the money transportation company speaks out
A dissatisfied Tyrolean driver opened up in the "Krone" newspaper, complaining above all about the low pay. The domestic market leader Loomis recognized itself in this, the boss of the Austrian location contradicts and emphasizes how to protect its employees . . .
The Tyrolean driver (name known to the editors) cited high staff turnover due to low salaries as the main point of criticism in the industry. He was paid like a normal parcel delivery driver, despite the increased risk, the carrying of firearms and the physically hard work (high weight of the coins). The gross starting salary is 2043 euros.
Company recognized itself . . .
The Tyrolean driver obviously hit a sore spot with his criticism. Regina Mittermayer-Knopf, Austrian head of the internationally active company Loomis, realized that one of her drivers had probably gone public in search of help.
She begins by referring to the history of the Scandinavian company with 24,000 employees. From its beginnings in 1852 around the gold rush, when it even operated the legendary Pony Express, it became a transporter of valuables and money and a logistics provider - including in Austria since 1972.
It's also about the sixth week of vacation and bonuses for dedicated employees in the industry. Last year, however, the results were good.
Engelbert Foissner, Zentralbetriebsrat von Loomis
Improvements underway, better communication
Improvements for employees are underway, but our communication still needs to improve," admits the boss. We are in discussions with the Chamber of Commerce and the Vida trade union, and there are several ideas being considered.
Bonuses or a new industry classification for employees?
These include a bonus system on top of the basic salary, and a future classification outside the transport industry is also conceivable. She agrees with Central Works Council member Engelbert Foissner, who adds: "It's also about the sixth week of vacation and bonuses for committed employees." In 2023, in addition to the collective agreement (7.39%), a salary increase of 140 euros has been achieved.
One thing is clear to Mittermayer-Knopf: "The majority of Austrians want to stick with cash, so the complex logistics behind it are still necessary."
Life comes before money
Great importance is attached to sophisticated security. This makes it difficult for criminals: cash parcels turn color after being taken away and become unusable, hidden tracking systems monitor the vehicles and without the "real" driver, they would not be able to be moved at all. The motto at Loomis when the worst happens: "The lives of the employees are most important. In an emergency, they should hand over the money without resistance."
