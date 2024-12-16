“Soothing” Viennese classical music

The Israel Chamber Orchestra should actually have performed the second Bregenz Master Concert of the season. Due to the political situation in the Middle East, not least because of the uncertainty surrounding air travel, the orchestra canceled. A wonderful replacement was found in the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, which took over the program at short notice, except for one small change. This is thanks to the conductor of the evening, Christoph Poppen, who has been "closely associated" with the Cologne orchestra for years. "Music is timeless and more enduring than all crises", said the German violinist and conductor: "May it continue to give us inspiration, energy and happiness today." This was indeed the case, as several people independently described this concert as "soothing".