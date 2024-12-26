Bladder infection: be careful in cold weather!

"Various studies have clearly shown that there is a connection between body temperature and a urinary tract infection," explains Priv.-Doz. DDr. Mehmet Özsoy, FEBU, UROMED (Competence Center Urology), Vienna. "Cold reduces blood circulation in the pelvic area, which in turn leads to a local weakness in the immune system. Viruses and bacteria are then able to multiply and spread much more easily. On the other hand, cold, such as a cold bottom or cold feet, cannot cause cystitis on its own as long as there are no corresponding germs in the bladder."