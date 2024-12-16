Handling of the pandemic halted success story

The Union was founded by 15 similar countries, and the rules of the time are no longer suitable for a Union that has almost doubled in size and become much more diverse. In order to leverage the potential of the EU, it is necessary to discuss the distribution of competences, what should be decided EU-wide and what should be decided nationally. Oberhofer advocates a joint expansion of the railroads, for example - but this would require a corresponding budget. The fight for decarbonization should also be led jointly. However, a "more efficient" relationship between the EU and nation states would also mean giving up elements of national sovereignty in certain areas - this is "very difficult to discuss in Europe".