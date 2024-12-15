Revealed: That’s how fast forerunner Lindsey Vonn was!

A meaningful slip of the tongue

"I'm ready for the comeback. Maybe it will take me a few races to get back into the right rhythm, but I think I'm ready," said Vonn in the ORF interview. She promptly made a - telling - slip of the tongue to the Swiss broadcaster SRF. "It really was a great race," said Vonn, only to immediately correct herself: "Well, it wasn't a race. But for me, it almost felt like one at the finish with this great atmosphere."