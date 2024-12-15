Amazement after a ride
Revealed: That’s how fast forerunner Lindsey Vonn was!
Lindsey Vonn raced as a prominent forerunner at the speed start in Beaver Creek. But the stopwatches were unofficially running along and showed that the 82-time World Cup winner is competitive despite almost six years away from racing. She feels ready for her comeback and has set her sights on competing in the 2026 Olympics.
The 40-year-old's run, which was broadcast on TV, was visually flawless - and very fast, as anyone with a stopwatch could see. Vonn probably didn't lose a second, more likely only eight to nine tenths, to the downhill winner Cornelia Hütter. With this deficit, the US American would have finished ninth between Michelle Gisin from Switzerland and Federica Brignone from Italy.
A meaningful slip of the tongue
"I'm ready for the comeback. Maybe it will take me a few races to get back into the right rhythm, but I think I'm ready," said Vonn in the ORF interview. She promptly made a - telling - slip of the tongue to the Swiss broadcaster SRF. "It really was a great race," said Vonn, only to immediately correct herself: "Well, it wasn't a race. But for me, it almost felt like one at the finish with this great atmosphere."
No pain: "A new world"
She has no pain or swelling, said the long-time speed dominator, who now skis with a partial knee prosthesis. "I can't tell you how big the difference is when you can ski without pain. It's a whole new world for me and I haven't felt this good for 15 years, so I'm delighted to be back."
The next step is therefore clear for the four-time overall World Cup winner: next weekend, Vonn will make her comeback at World Cup level in St. Moritz. Her big goal is the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina and Milan. "I try not to set my goals too high, but making it to Cortina would be my goal," said the Vancouver 2010 Olympic downhill champion.
