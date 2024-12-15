Hospital dispute: Now the SPÖ fires back sharply

"Failures of the regional management"

Hannes Schwarz also speaks out - and repeats a statement from December 6: "There is no question that our healthcare system needs reforms. As the SPÖ, we have always supported these sensible reforms and will continue to do so. But one thing is clear: we will not accept the closure of the accident surgery outpatient clinic in Bruck under any circumstances. The preservation of this facility was and is the basis for the structural measures in the Hochsteiermark network. The population must not suffer from the failings of the regional management."