Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Outpatient clinic at LKH Bruck

Hospital dispute: Now the SPÖ fires back sharply

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 20:10

In the struggle over the future of the accident and emergency department in Bruck, the battle between doctors and SPÖ representatives is heating up. After being attacked, red party leader Hannes Schwarz and Turnau mayor Stefan Hofer are vehemently fighting back.

0 Kommentare

For the medical director of Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital, Erich Schaflinger, and hospital doctors' representative Uwe Spitzer, there is no way around no longer being able to provide outpatient care for acute patients in Bruck from January 13th. Reason: lack of staff. Only check-ups and the treatment of minor injuries will be possible.

The SPÖ in particular is opposed to this and has also announced protests. The statement by Schaflinger and Spitzer, according to which Hannes Schwarz and Stefan Hofer had known about the upcoming changes for weeks, led to harsh reactions from the two politicians.

"An absolute no-go"
"I was very surprised by the doctors' statement. What I remember most from the meeting with Health Minister Kornhäusl was the statement 'Everything will be great in Bruck'," said Stefan Hofer, Member of Parliament and Mayor of Bruck, to the Krone newspaper. He had spoken to Schaflinger and Spitzer on the phone in the past few days and emphasized "that an end to the acute outpatient clinic is an absolute no-go. We even included Spitzer's suggestion that a permanent presence of an anesthesiologist and an ortho-traumatologist was necessary to maintain the outpatient clinic in our resolution."

Hofer continues: "If attempts are now made to silence critics of the cage system like me, those who know me know that I will not put up with it: I will not put up with it." Instead, Kages should take the concerns of the local population seriously and prevent further staff redundancies.

"Failures of the regional management"
Hannes Schwarz also speaks out - and repeats a statement from December 6: "There is no question that our healthcare system needs reforms. As the SPÖ, we have always supported these sensible reforms and will continue to do so. But one thing is clear: we will not accept the closure of the accident surgery outpatient clinic in Bruck under any circumstances. The preservation of this facility was and is the basis for the structural measures in the Hochsteiermark network. The population must not suffer from the failings of the regional management."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf