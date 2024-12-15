Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Oil leaks, 1 dead

Storm off the Crimean coast: Russian tankers in distress at sea

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 16:11

Due to a storm in the Kerch Strait between the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Putin's troops, and the Russian region of Krasnodar, two tankers are in distress at sea. According to the Kremlin, oil has leaked from a badly damaged ship, several sailors are said to have gone overboard and one person has died.

0 Kommentare

The two ships in question are the tankers "Volgoneft 212" and "Volgoneft 239". According to the Russian authorities, the "Volgoneft 212" ran aground. Between 13 and 15 crew members were reportedly on board each of the two ships.

Thousands of tons of fuel oil loaded
According to the newspaper "Kommersant", the tanker "Volgoneft 212" was carrying around 4300 tons of heating oil. The authorities stated that an oil leak had occurred. "Oil leaked as a result of the accident," the shipping authority said.

Video shows half-sunken tanker
A video shows stormy seas and a half-sunken tanker broken in two, complete with black contaminants in the water. The authorities have since confirmed that a large quantity of oil has escaped.

According to the shipping authorities, they sent two tugs and two helicopters to the scene of the accident. The evacuation and measures to remove the oil leak are continuing.

The Kerch Strait connects the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea. In the region, the Ukrainian military also repeatedly attacks Russian navy ships and supply ships for the Russian invasion forces.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf