Oil leaks, 1 dead
Storm off the Crimean coast: Russian tankers in distress at sea
Due to a storm in the Kerch Strait between the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Putin's troops, and the Russian region of Krasnodar, two tankers are in distress at sea. According to the Kremlin, oil has leaked from a badly damaged ship, several sailors are said to have gone overboard and one person has died.
The two ships in question are the tankers "Volgoneft 212" and "Volgoneft 239". According to the Russian authorities, the "Volgoneft 212" ran aground. Between 13 and 15 crew members were reportedly on board each of the two ships.
Thousands of tons of fuel oil loaded
According to the newspaper "Kommersant", the tanker "Volgoneft 212" was carrying around 4300 tons of heating oil. The authorities stated that an oil leak had occurred. "Oil leaked as a result of the accident," the shipping authority said.
Video shows half-sunken tanker
A video shows stormy seas and a half-sunken tanker broken in two, complete with black contaminants in the water. The authorities have since confirmed that a large quantity of oil has escaped.
According to the shipping authorities, they sent two tugs and two helicopters to the scene of the accident. The evacuation and measures to remove the oil leak are continuing.
The Kerch Strait connects the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea. In the region, the Ukrainian military also repeatedly attacks Russian navy ships and supply ships for the Russian invasion forces.
