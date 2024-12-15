"Dramatic appeal"
ORF grandees tremble for media and regional studios
The Zuckerl coalition has not even been formed yet and yet in many areas it is already being challenged to a certain extent. This also applies to the media. Lothar Lockl, former advisor to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and head of the ORF Foundation Council, is ringing the alarm bells. In the event of new burdens, ORF regional studios as well as private media are at risk.
First, the powerful Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, warned that 2.5 billion euros would flow away from the domestic media landscape towards international internet giants. Then ORF boss Roland Weißmann wrote in an open letter to the government negotiators that the domestic media landscape was at a crossroads due to the huge competition. And now Lothar Lockl, former advisor to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and head of the ORF Foundation Council, has also become very clear in a letter obtained by the "Krone" and the "Standard". In a "dramatic appeal", Lockl outlines a horror scenario that may soon threaten Austria.
My urgent appeal to the negotiations: Please be aware of your responsibility. The situation for the Austrian media and therefore also for the Austrian public is dramatic.
Lothar Lockl, Chef des ORF-Stiftungsrats
Corporations from the USA and China with a media monopoly
"A few tech companies from the USA and China have established a de facto media monopoly in Austria within just a few years - sometimes using unfair methods. More than 90 percent of all online advertising revenue no longer stays in Austria, but goes to the USA or China. This is an alarm signal that needs to be shaken up," says Lockl in his letter.
In addition, these "tech locusts" ultimately operate in a legal vacuum and spread hate attacks, fake news and threats on their platforms without any serious consequences. "This unequal treatment must come to an end. Companies from the US and China must comply with the same laws and due diligence obligations that apply to domestic media," says the media professional.
The course set by the coming government can no longer be corrected in view of the superiority of the USA and China. "If ORF and Austrian private media continue to be unilaterally disadvantaged, there will be no more domestic media in a few years' time. Then there is a threat of a media desert landscape in which only US and Chinese IT platforms exist," warns the head of the Foundation Council.
What is needed in future is more cooperation and more support for ORF and private Austrian media. And finally a fair legal framework for domestic media in the face of tech competitors from the USA and China.
Lockl in Richtung der Regierungsverhandler
Regional studios in danger
On the one hand, Lockl is committed to the ORF's austerity measures, but on the other hand he also points out: "However, if new additional burdens are imposed now, the range of programs can no longer be maintained. Then there is not only the threat of important cultural and sports formats being discontinued, but also the weakening of the regional studios, which would no longer be able to operate to the same extent as before."
