Tuchel wants to bring outcast back into the team

After falling out with former team boss Gareth Southgate's assistant coach Steve Holland, Ben White now has a new chance under new team boss Thomas Tuchel - it is quite possible that the Arsenal defender will soon return to England's national team. "I will approach him," Tuchel announced at least once.
White and Holland clashed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the 27-year-old leaving "for personal reasons" during the tournament. And White has not been seen in the Three Lions jersey since.
Under Tuchel, there could now be a fresh start; he wants to take a close look at the four-time international and take him into account for future squad planning, as the German announced during the World Cup qualifying draw in Zurich.
It all starts in January
England will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Group K. Tuchel takes over from interim coach Lee Carsley in January and, according to his own statements, wants to start immediately to gather impressions of his professionals in numerous games. White is also on his list of potential World Cup participants ...
