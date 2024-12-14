"Krone" guest commentary
Automatically saved draft
In his first election campaign, Donald Trump was met with ridicule and derision when he said: "I will be the greatest president God ever created!" Now he could go down in US history as the most successful president. Because Trump is currently putting together his cabinet of the best.
He is consistently and uncompromisingly relying on the elite: Scott Bessent, hedge fund manager and star of the financial world, has been nominated as Secretary of the Treasury. David Sacks, PayPal COO, is to develop the USA into a global crypto center and artificial intelligence hub. Tesla founder Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is to reduce US debt and inefficiency.
The entrepreneur Trump will run the USA like a company: economically, efficiently, efficiently, future-oriented - without losing sight of the socially disadvantaged. In contrast to professional politicians, his "successful rich" in government have few vested interests. In military terms, the USA has long been at the forefront, and economically, new top performances are becoming possible.
De facto, we are seeing a United States of America that the disunited states of Europe currently have little to oppose. Austria, a small exporting country, is groaning under escalating expenditure and enormous debts. If US punitive tariffs are added to this, it will be doubly difficult. We should learn from this and also recruit real top managers for government offices. So that Austria finally leaves the loser's lane.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.