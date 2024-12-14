Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" guest commentary

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 20:00
0 Kommentare

In his first election campaign, Donald Trump was met with ridicule and derision when he said: "I will be the greatest president God ever created!" Now he could go down in US history as the most successful president. Because Trump is currently putting together his cabinet of the best.

He is consistently and uncompromisingly relying on the elite: Scott Bessent, hedge fund manager and star of the financial world, has been nominated as Secretary of the Treasury. David Sacks, PayPal COO, is to develop the USA into a global crypto center and artificial intelligence hub. Tesla founder Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is to reduce US debt and inefficiency.

The entrepreneur Trump will run the USA like a company: economically, efficiently, efficiently, future-oriented - without losing sight of the socially disadvantaged. In contrast to professional politicians, his "successful rich" in government have few vested interests. In military terms, the USA has long been at the forefront, and economically, new top performances are becoming possible.

De facto, we are seeing a United States of America that the disunited states of Europe currently have little to oppose. Austria, a small exporting country, is groaning under escalating expenditure and enormous debts. If US punitive tariffs are added to this, it will be doubly difficult. We should learn from this and also recruit real top managers for government offices. So that Austria finally leaves the loser's lane.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Baha
Christian Baha
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf