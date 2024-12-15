Sebastian is grateful
“Krone readers gave boy (10) the gift of dolphin therapy
Three examples from last year's "Krone" "Christmas Joy" fundraising campaign show how the generosity of our readers has helped fellow countrymen who have been plagued by fate. For example, Sebastian (10), who had to undergo a complicated hip operation.
Sebastian (10), a passionate young footballer from the Innviertel region, received a terrible diagnosis in 2022: Perthes' disease. His femoral head was no longer supplied with blood and was slowly dying off. The result: severe pain and immobility. Doctors diagnosed that a quarter of Sebastian's femoral head was no longer surrounded by the acetabulum.
In a five-hour operation in August 2022, Sebastian's hip was reconstructed. "His pelvis was sawed through three times, tilted forward and reattached with hooks," says his single mother Nicole. Plates and screws were used to fix the femoral head in place again.
Readers made dolphin therapy possible
However, the pain remained and Sebastian was still dependent on a wheelchair despite numerous therapies. Only dolphin therapy brought him noticeable improvement. His mother could no longer afford a second one. "Krone readers stepped into the breach and raised the necessary sum. As the metal parts were removed from his hip in April this year, the trip to the dolphin center in Kemer (Turkey) could only be made at the end of August. Sebastian had daily physical contact with the friendly aquatic mammals. "It was a big step forward for his health again - the pain decreased noticeably. I am extremely grateful to the 'Krone' readers," emphasizes mom Nicole.
Assistance dog helps Sabine
Former nurse Sabine from the Linz-Land district also received financial help. She suffers from the muscle disease myasthenia, which causes a disturbance in the conduction of impulses between nerve and muscle. As a result, things suddenly fall out of her hand or one eye closes. The autoimmune disease rosacea also causes her problems. "I get a red face that burns and itches terribly."
However, her allergic asthma seems to be the most problematic. "I have an allergic reaction to a lot of substances, which can lead to suffocation attacks that can be fatal within ten minutes," explains Sabine, who no longer has a sense of smell herself. For this reason, assistance dog "Gustav" is trained to alert her to danger immediately. Thanks to "Krone" donors, the training costs are covered. Sabine: "I am extremely relieved, overjoyed and very, very grateful."
Please help too!
Dear readers!
If you would also like to help, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich:
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002;
BIC: OBLAAT2L
The amounts transferred can also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, we kindly ask you to indicate this in the "Intended use" field. Donations are tax-deductible!
Electric wheelchair a great relief for Patrick
Thanks to Krone readers, a heartfelt wish could also be fulfilled for the severely disabled Patrick (late onset Tay-Sachs disease) from the Mühlviertel region. He is dependent on a wheelchair and his joints are becoming increasingly stiff.
However, his family could not afford an electric wheelchair specially adapted to his needs. And it was unreasonable for his carers to push him up the steep hill to his accommodation without a motor. The "Krone" helped him get an electric wheelchair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
