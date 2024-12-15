Indoor tournaments start
What fans can expect at the Köflach anniversary
Curtain up for the magicians on the pitch! Indoor soccer is back in full swing across Styria over the Christmas period and into the new year. The biggest spectacle will take place in Western Styria, with around 2500 fans expected at the 50th edition. A record field of participants is also waiting for the anniversary.
The older generation can still remember the good old days of indoor soccer. The magic of the boards in Liebenau, the Stadthalle in Graz and Vienna. When the stars of Sturm, GAK and Co. enchanted the fans on the Christmas holidays with their tasty tricks on the pitch.
Due to the risk of injury and busy schedules, the majority of professionals are no longer allowed to indulge in the magic of the boards these days. Some traditional tournaments such as the indoor championship in Leibnitz may have disappeared from the scene, but indoor football is still booming. In addition to countless youth events, 13 tournaments for men and women take place in Styria.
The biggest spectacle takes place in Köflach (December 27-29), where the West Styrians are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year! "We're now the top dog," laughs Leo Baumkirchner, who is organizing the perimeter magic together with Harald Stückler.
"We started the preparations back in September, with 5,000 euros in prize money up for grabs," says Baumkirchner, who is not letting himself and his crew down on the occasion of the "50th". "There will be more teams at the start than ever before. We're currently at 18 teams, but we might even manage 20."
Prominent voice
Three-time winner Sansirro with the Foda brothers Marco and Sandro will be back on the pitch under a different name, as will former Bundesliga professional Christoph Martschinko. "Perhaps Kevin Friesenbichler will also be there, depending on DSV Leoben. There's also a futsal team on board in Pantera Graz," says Baumkirchner, who took over the legacy of organizer legend Karl Bratschko three years ago.
Tournaments in Styria
HARTBERG: December 18 (men)
PREDING: December 20 - 21 (men, women)
KÖFLACH: December 27 - 29 (men)
ST. RUPRECHT/RAAB: December 28 (men)
WEIZ: December 28 - 30 (men)
HITZENDORF: December 29 (men)
LEOBEN: January 4 (women)
PISCHELSDORF: January 4 (men)
PÖLLAUBERG: January 11 (women)
STAINZ: January 11 (men)
WEINITZEN: January 11 (women)
GNAS: January 11 (men)
SCHEIFLING: January 18 (men)
As every year, the spectators will once again storm the magic of the boards in Western Styria. On the three match days, the hall will once again be overflowing with around 2500 fans. A lucky draw awaits them once again. A prominent voice will act as the hall announcer: Sturm's stadium announcer Thomas Seidl.
