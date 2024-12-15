Empty rehab beds cost taxpayers millions

They obviously wanted to show foresight when it came to health issues - but once again they got it wrong! Eleven years ago, the then Landesklinikenholding (which has since been replaced by the Landesgesundheitsagentur LGA) entered into a contract with the private operator of a special hospital near Wiener Neustadt to provide 60 so-called remobilization beds for patients of the Wiener Neustadt hospital. The private hospital was guaranteed 90 percent utilization of these beds. Should this not be achieved, the regional company would step into the breach financially.