Car hits tree
Styrian (26) saved from fire at the last second
On Friday evening, a 26-year-old driver in Pirching am Traubenberg (district of south-eastern Styria) drove his car off the road and crashed head-on into a tree. The car immediately started to burn.
It happened at the last second: at around 8.30 p.m., a 25-year-old man from the district of south-eastern Styria was driving his car northbound on a local road from Pirching am Traubenberg. Suddenly, the Styrian drove off the road to the right in a wooded area for an as yet unexplained reason and crashed head-on into a tree.
A stroke of luck
The seriously injured man was unable to free himself from his battered car. Fortunately, two drivers following behind noticed the accident and did not hesitate for a second. They dragged the injured man out of the wreckage and administered first aid until the emergency doctor arrived.
"At the last second"
"The vehicle involved in the accident then began to burn intensely," says Sabri Yorgun, spokesman for the Styrian police. "It really was a last-second rescue", emphasizes Patrick Pichler, head of the fire brigade. The operation was very challenging for him and his comrades. "The car was full of fuel, it didn't stop burning for a long time, despite the extinguishing foam."
The 25-year-old was taken to the LKH University Hospital in Graz by the Red Cross. Nothing was known about his current condition on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
